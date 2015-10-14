Enter Shikari stream Last Garrison remix

Enter Shikari have made the S.P.Y remix of their track The Last Garrison available to stream.

It’s lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Mindsweep: Hospitalised. Released on October 30 via Ambush Reality/Play It Again Sam, the remix album is a collaboration between the group and London-based drum & bass specialist label Hospital Records.

It’s described as a companion to the band’s most recent album The Mindsweep and sees every track on that record reimagined by artists including Metrik, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, London Elektricity and Keeno.

In the days before and after the release of The Mindsweep: Hospitalised, Enter Shikari will embark on a run of in-store singings around the UK. After the Liverpool signing event on November 4, the band will perform a DJ set under their alternative moniker Shikari Sound System at the East Village Arts Club to raise money and awareness for Save The Children’s ‘Child Refugee’ campaign.

They’ll also take to the road across the UK in February for a run of arena dates.

ENTER SHIKARI IN-STORE SIGNINGS

Oct 29: Kingston Banquet Records, London (5.30pm)

Oct 30: Oxford St HMV, London (5.30pm)

Nov 04: Liverpool One HMV, Liverpool (5.30pm)

Nov 05: HMV, Manchester (5.30pm)

Nov 06: Spillers, Cardiff (5.30pm)

Nov 07: Rough Trade, Nottingham (4pm)