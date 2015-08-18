Enter Shikari remix album and tour announced

Enter Shikari have announced the release of a remix album and confirmed a UK tour for February 2016.

The British rockers issue The Mindsweep: Hospitalised on October 30 via Ambush Reality/Play It Again Sam. It’s a collaboration between the band and London-based drum & bass specialist label Hospital Records.

The Mindsweep: Hospitalised sees every track on Enter Shikari’s The Mindsweep – released in January this year - reimagined by artists including Metrik, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, London Elektricity and Keeno.

Vocalist Rou Reynolds says: “We’ve always been big on our B-sides and remixes, with every album we’ve always tried to get a load of drum & bass remixes done.

“While we were making The Mindsweep we started the idea of having a consolidated collection of just d’n’b tracks. Because The Mindsweep is such a varied album we just thought it’d be quite interesting to see what a drum & bass take on each track would be, and Hospital’s the one label that I personally have been into forever.”

The Mindsweep: Hospitalised will be available on CD, coloured vinyl LP, and download. It’s available for pre-order from today.

Enter Shikari have released a video for Reso’s remix of Anaesthetist. View it below. A seven-date arena tour kicks off in Glasgow on February 18.

ENTER SHIKARI 2016 ARENA UK TOUR

Feb 18: Glasgow O2 Academy Feb 19: Edinburgh Corn Exchange Feb 20: Nottingham Capital FM Arena Feb 22: Bournemouth International Centre Feb 23: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Feb 25: Manchester Victoria Warehouse Feb 27: London Alexandria Palace

THE MINDSWEEP: HOSPITALISED TRACKLIST

01. The Appeal & The Mindsweep I (Metrik remix) 02. The One True Colour (Keeno remix) 03. Anaesthetist (Reso remix) 04. The Last Garrison (S.P.Y remix) 05. Never Let Go Of The Microscope (Etherwood remix) 06. Myopia (Bop remix) 07. Torn Apart (Hugh Hardie remix) 08. Interlude (The Erised remix) 09. The Bank Of England (Lynx remix) 10. There’s A Price On Your Head (Danny Byrd remix) 11. Dear Future Historians (London Elektricity remix) 12. The Appeal & The Mindsweep II (Krakota remix)