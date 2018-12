Enter Shikari have released a video for their track There’s A Price On Your Head.

It’s their second collaboration with Ren And Stimpy animator Peter MacAdams, who previously created their promo for standalone single Slipshod.

There’s A Price On Your Head appears on fourth album The Mindsweep, launched in January. Enter Shikari are currently touring Europe and return to the UK for a run of shows in February.