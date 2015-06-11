Enter Shikari hit UK arenas in 2016

Enter Shikari have will tour the UK in February next year, they’ve announced.

The run of arena-sized shows will include The Wonder Years in support, with more acts to be confirmed in due course.

It’s a continuation of support activities for fourth album The Mindsweep, launched in January.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “We wanted to wait until we were able to book as man flat-floored standing venues as possible – there’s nothing rock’n’roll about sitting 100 metres from the stage.

“They should feel like normal Shikari shows, but swollen in size. The communal aspect should stay intact.”

He adds that they’re looking forward to exploring a “sweet-shop of production and lighting” and continues: “We’re be doing a public service by testing the foundations of the venues with our sub-bass speakers.”

Tickets will be available on June 19 via Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the band’s website. Enter Shikari headline the second stage at Download on June 13 (Saturday).

Feb 18: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 19: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Feb 20: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Feb 22: Bournemouth International Centre

Feb 23: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Feb 25: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Feb 27: London Alexandra Palace