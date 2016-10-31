Enter Shikari Alexandra Palace live album launch delayed

Enter Shikari say the launch of their Live At Alexandra Palace album will be delayed until November 18.

Originally slated for release on November 4, the record will be the sixth instalment of the UK outfit’s Bootleg Series – showcasing their sold-out performance in February at the London venue. But the St Albans outfit blame “unavoidable” manufacturing delays for the push-back – and have now released track Torn Apart on Spotify to bridge the gap.

They say: “Sorry guys, but due to circumstances beyond our control, we have had to put the release of Live At Alexandra Palace back until November 18 – due to unavoidable delays at the manufacturing end.

“It’s not just our release that’s been affected. Some of us are sitting here bemoaning the delay in the Stranger Things soundtrack vinyl too, for example.

“The one upside of this, is that it means we have an extra week or so of pre-orders, which means we can keep the window open for people getting the autographed copies of the album as we can’t get them signed until they turn up, of course.”

Live At Alexandra Palace is available for pre-order via Enter Shikari’s website.

Meanwhile, frontman Rou Reynolds recently confirmed they’ll soon commence work on their follow-up to 2015’s The Mindsweep – and he promised it’ll be their “best album ever.”

