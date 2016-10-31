Aerosmith hang out with Obama onboard Air Force One

Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry have had a chance meeting with US President Barack Obama.

The band were returning home from their run of South American dates when they were held up on the tarmac in Florida by presidential aircraft Air Force One.

And Perry says once Obama heard the band were in the vicinity, he asked them on to the plane for an informal chat.

Perry tells Vanyaland: “We were stacked up over Lakeland, Florida, while his plane landed. We were trying to get in before him but we missed.

“Then, while we’re sitting on the runway, we’re looking at Air Force One and we got out, took some pictures and the next thing you know, we’re on the plane being given a tour.

“Then Obama heard we were there on the plane and he said, ‘If you wait until I get there, we’ll do a little meet and greet.’ So we ended up talking with him for a couple minutes, getting some pictures.”

Tyler then posted a picture of the trio onboard Air Force One with the caption: “No better way to finish a beautiful South American tour – from the Aero Force to Air Force One. The best welcome ever.”

But Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has moved to distance himself from the meeting.

In a response to a comment on Twitter, Kramer replied: “Exactly! This is why I had a problem with the pic. I don’t want to be included in political banter.”

He added: “Everyone has their right to their opinion it’s called democracy and I support that. I’m not saying who I support. I don’t support anyone speaking for me.”

Last year, Tyler instructed his lawyers to serve a cease-and-desist order on presidential hopeful Donald Trump to prevent him using Aerosmith’s Dream On at his election campaign events. Trump later agreed to stop using the song.

