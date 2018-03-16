Employed To Serve to tour UK with Conjurer and God Complex

Employed To Serve have announce a mini-UK tour which will take place in May.

The band have lined up the four warm-up shows ahead of their summer festival appearances at Download UK, With Full Force and the Graspop Metal Meeting.

They’ll be supported by Conjurer and God Complex.

The band say: “We’re very pleased to announce our run of festival warm-up shows! We’ve often missed out these smaller cities so we can’t wait to finally come back, or in some cases, play for the first time.”

Tickets for the shows are now on sale via SeeTickets. Find a full list of Employed To Serve’s 2018 live shows below, with the new dates highlighted in bold.

The band released their latest album The Warmth Of A Dying Sun, in May last year via Holy Roar Records.

Apr 15: Nottingham The Rescue Rooms, UK

Apr 18: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Apr 22: Southsea The Wedgwood Rooms, UK

May 16: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

May 17: Leicester The Cookie, UK

May 18: Huddersfield The Parish, UK

May 19: Cardiff Club Ifor Bach, UK

Jun 08: Donington Download, UK

Jun 14: Gräfenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Watch Employed To Serve’s new video