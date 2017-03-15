Watch Employed To Serve’s new video

Employed To Serve have released a video for their new track I Spend My Days (Wishing Them Away).

It will feature on their new album The Warmth Of A Dying Sun, which will launch on May 19 via Holy Roar Records.

Guitarist Sammy Urwin says: “Everyone’s had it at some point in their life, where you’re stuck in a bad job without any real direction. You’re constantly counting down the hours until you don’t have to be there anymore.

“Sometimes these situations can be hard to break free from, but it’s important you do otherwise everyday is just a reflection of the last.”

Employed To Serve have also announced a run of five European dates with Palm Reader which will take place at the end of May and beginning of June.

Before then, they’ll head out on tour across the UK and Ireland with some dates with Heck. Find Employed To Serve’s full tour itinerary below.

Employed To Serve The Warmth Of A Dying Sun tracklist

Void Ambition Good For Nothing Platform 89 Lethargy I Spend My days (Wishing Them Away) Never Falls Far The Warmth Of A Dying Sun Church Of Mirrors Half Life Apple Tree

Apr 01: Bristol The Exchange, Bristol, UK

Apr 26: Cork The Poor Relation, Cork, Ireland (with Heck)

Apr 27: Galway Roisin Dubh, Ireland (with Heck)

Apr 28: Dublin On The Box, Ireland (with Heck)

Apr 29: Belfast Voodoo, UK (with Heck)

Apr 30: Kent Astor Theatre, UK (with Palm Reader)

May 19: London Old Blue Last, UK (Album launch show)

May 20: Brighton The Great Escape Festival, UK

May 30: Wiesbaden Kulturpalast, Germany (with Palm Reader)

May 31: Berlin Scharni 38, Germany (with Palm Reader)

Jun 01: Hannover Bei Chez Heinz, Germany (with Palm Reader)

Jun 03: Utrecht DB’s, Netherlands (with Palm Reader)

Jun 04: Paris Olympic Cafe, France (with Palm Reader)

Aug 19: Bristol ArcTanGent Festival, UK

