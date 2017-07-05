Employed To Serve tear it up in Void Ambition video

Employed To Serve have released a new video for their track Void Ambition.

It’s the first song on the band’s new album The Warmth Of A Dying Sun, which came out in May via Holy Roar Records.

The video for Void Ambition includes footage captured at the UK outfit’s album release shows in London and Brighton from earlier this year.

It’s been released to coincide with the band’s set at the 2000 Trees festival at Upcote Farm near Gloucester and Cheltenham on July 6-8.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Greyer Than You Remember, vocalist Justine Jones tells Metal Hammer: “The first album will always be special to me, of course, but this album is so much better.

“I like playing it more – it’s more challenging. We’ve played the first album’s songs for a couple of years, so we’re very comfortable with them now. It’s nice to constantly push yourself.”

The full interview with Employed To Serve can be found in the new edition of Metal Hammer magazine which is out now.

Employed To Serve are have live dates planned across the UK over the coming weeks with Milk Teeth and Wallflower.

Find a list of their tour dates below.

Jul 07: Cheltenham 2000 Trees

Jul 27: Birmingham The Flapper

Jul 28: Manchester The Star & Garter

Jul 29: Sheffield The Plug

Jul 30: Glasgow King Tut’s

Jul 31: Leeds The Key Club

Aug 01: Norwich Epic

Aug 02: Nottingham Bodega

Aug 03:Southampton Joiners

Aug 08: London Borderline

Aug 19: Bristol ArcTanGent festival

