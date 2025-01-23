Winter warmers! You can stay warm and still rock out with up to 60% off jackets and coats at EMP's winter sale

The weather, at least in the UK at the moment, is pretty awful. Wind, rain, and freezing temperatures are getting a lot of us down this January. Thankfully, EMP are holding a winter sale with up to 60% off a massive range of jackets and coats which are guaranteed to keep the chill at bay in the early months of 2025.

Almost 300 items have been discounted, with a wide variety of styles, sizes and colours up for grabs and below you'll find my top picks you can grab right now.

EMP winter sale: Save up to 60%

EMP is offering nearly 300 coats and jackets at discounts of between 20% and 60%, meaning you can stay warm, look cool AND save money all at once! There’s no promo code to input – the discounts will be applied automatically at checkout.

My first pick from the EMP sale is the Slayer winter jacket which has been reduced from £120.99 to £82.99. It features the Slayer logo on the upper left-hand side, while the zip puller also has the band logo. The back includes a striking skull design which looks the business.

If metal isn't quite your thing, then perhaps this olive Marsh Lake Teddyparka is more in-tune with your musical tastes. It's down from £95.99 to £69.74 and could be just the ticket for the upcoming Oasis tour.

This next pick is for fans of The Lord Of The Rings and the awesome black and brown Elven Warriors winter jacket which is down from £149.99 to £111.19.

Other favourites include the Saving The Best For Last jacket by Rock Rebel (down from £129.99, now £92.79. With its casual look and rugged styling, this zip-up hoodie would look equally cool at the skate park or inside a concert venue.

There’s even more money to be saved on the I Am Groot winter coat, down from £120, now £71.99 – a saving of 40%. Inspired by the iconic Marvel movie series Guardians Of The Galaxy, this beige coat features a detachable sweatshirt hood, decorative chest pockets and a patch on the right sleeve.

And it’s not just coats and jackets that are available in this winter sale – a quick browse reveals that there’s everything from band t-shirts to badges up for grabs at a bargain price.