eMolecule release video for title track of new album The Architect

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Former Sound Of Contact's Simon Collins and Kelly Nordstrom have released eMolecule's debut album The Architect

eMolecule
Former Sound Of Contact members Simon Collins and Kelly Nordstrom have united in a brand new prog outfit eMoloecule, and have shared the video for their latest single The Architect, which you can watch below.

The Architect is the title track from the duo's debut album which will be released through InsideOut Music The Architect today.

"The Architect reveals the sinister inner dialogue within the subject of our story," the band state. "Conflict and anguish stemming from adolescence grind together like gears in his mind as he becomes the embodiment of Avarice.

"We have long and eagerly awaited the day our debut album The Architect would be available to the public! Making this concept album has been a vehicle for exploring darkness, redemption and spiritual evolution through music."

eMolecule have previously released videos for eMolecule, Beyond Belief and Mastermind.

Get The Architect.

