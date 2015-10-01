Emmure cancel tour to 'focus on other things'

Emmure have pulled out of a US tour that starts later this month.

They’d been set to appear on the bill with All That Remains and We Came As Romans – but say they’ve decided they need to concentrate on situations outside the band.

It follows a series of cancellations earlier this year as frontman Frankie Palmeri suffered health issues.

Emmure say: “We want to apologise to All That Remains, We Came As Romans, the fans, promoters and anyone behind the scenes that is involved for having to pull off the HardDrive Live Fallout tour.

“On our recent trip to the UK and Russia, we’ve realised that we need to put more focus on other things we have going on in our personal lives at this time.”

They’ve been replaced by Like Moths To Flames and Devour The Day. The tour begins as planned in Michigan on October 14.

Emmure cancelled a European tour in April after Palmeri tore a vocal cord, and later pulled out of an appearance at the Gathering Of The Juggalos festival, saying he still hadn’t fully recovered.

Emmure’s last studio release was 2014’s Eternal Enemies.

Oct 14: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Oct 15: Green Bay The Watering Hole, WI

Oct 16: Ft Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN

Oct 17: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Oct 19: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Oct 20: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 22: Flagstaff Orpheum Theater, AZ

Oct 24: Ventura Theater, CA

Oct 25: Chico Senator Theatre, CA

Oct 27: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Oct 28: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Oct 30: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Nov 02: Knoxville The International, TN

Nov 03: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Nov 04: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Nov 06: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Nov 07: Worcester The Palladium, MA