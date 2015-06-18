Emmure drop another show

Emmure have cancelled another gig as frontman Frankie Palmeri has still not fully recovered from a torn vocal cord.

He suffered the injury on the road in February and the band later cancelled a European tour with Caliban, Thy Art Is Murder and Sworn.

They were due to perform at Insane Clown Posse’s Gathering Of The Juggalos – but with Palmeri still under doctor’s orders to rest, they’ve dropped the date.

Emmure say: “We regret to inform everyone, but we have decided to pull out due to Frankie’s recovery progress. We’d like everyone to know that Frankie is doing much better since this incident started in February, and we appreciate all the well wishes.

“We want to thank ICP and the organisers for asking us to be part of the festival this year. Thank you all for the continued support.”

In January, Emmure appointed Adam Pierce as full-time drummer, replacing Mark Castillo after his departure last year.