Emmure cancel Euro dates on doctor's orders

Emmure have cancelled their European tour as Frankie Palmeri continues to recover from a torn vocal cord.

The singer suffered the injury on the road in February and the band had to cancel a number of appearances before performing some shows without their frontman.

Palmeri hoped he’d be fit for the European dates, but has since been ordered to rest. They were due to hit the road on May 2 with Caliban, Thy Art Is Murder and Sworn In.

The band’s appearances at the Slam Dunk festival on May 23-25, Glasgow Garage on May 26 and London Electric Ballroom on May 27 have all been called off.

Emmure say: “We must cancel due to Frankie’s still yet-to-be-determined healing process. He has severe acute and chronic reflux laryngitis and a partially paralysed left vocal cord.

“We appreciate the support we received on the last tour with Suicide Silence in Frankie’s absence. At this time we are going to put our focus towards writing a new album while he recovers, and we hope to see you all very soon.”