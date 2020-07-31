Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s career to be celebrated in new photo book

The career of Emerson, Lake & Palmer is to be documented in a new photo book which will be published later this year.

ELP: Together And Apart will be released through WP Wymer Publishing on October 30, with those pre-ordering by August 28 through their website having the chance to have their name printed on a special fan page inside the 224-page A4 hardback.

WP Wymer Publishing say: “Crammed full of live and off stage shots, ELP: Together And Apart is exactly that – in words and visuals it portrays Keith Emerson, Greg Lake and Carl Palmer from their days with The Nice, King Crimson, Arthur Brown’s Crazy World and Atomic Rooster, through the ELP years, as well as documenting their solo work and other outside projects.

“It also includes loads of super-cool memorabilia including backstage passes, gig posters, media adverts and much more, all reproduced on high quality art paper.”

Along with the images, author Laura Shenton has contributed 15,000 words for the book.

Back in February, it was reported that Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s Brain Salad Surgery track Karn Evil 9 was to be transformed into a sci-fi movie.

Radar Pictures, the company behind the hit Jumanji films, secured the rights to transform the 1973 song into a feature film, based around the title and lyrics.