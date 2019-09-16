Elvis Costello & The Impostors announce the Just Trust UK 2020 tour

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced a UK tour which will take place early next year.

The run of 13 shows will get under way at Liverpool’s Eventim Olympia on February 28 and conclude with a performance at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on March 18.

Among the dates on the Just Trust tour is a show in Sunderland, which will be Costello’s first appearance in the city in 40 years.

Joining Costello will be his band The Imposters, who are comprised of keyboardist Steve Nieve, drummer Pete Thomas and bassist and vocalist Davey Faraher. They’ll be joined by singers Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee who also appeared on the Look Now album in 2018.

Tickets will go on sale this coming Friday from 10am.

In July last year, Costello was forced to cancel the remaining six dates of his European tour after he received medical advice to “take a break and rest” after he underwent surgery on a malignant tumour.