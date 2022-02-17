ELP, Steve Hackett and Tangerine Dream lead the prog releases for Record Store Day

Releases from Emerson, Lake and Palmer, Steve Hackett and German electronic pioneers Tangerine Dream lead the way for prog and related releases for this year's Record Store Day, which takes place on April 23.

A vinyl reissue of Emerson, Lake and Palmer's third album, 1972's Trilogy, will be released through BMG, as will a triple vinyl edition of Steve Hackett's 1998 live album The Tokyo Tapes from Esoteric Recordings; a reissue made even more timely by the sad death of Ian McDonald, who features on the album.

Esoteric are also behind a new vinyl version of Tangerine Dream's second album, Alpha Centauri, and the German band also have a double vinyl Live At Reims Cinema Opera (September 23rd, 1975) available through the LMLR label.

And Be-Bop Deluxe fans will also be interested in a triple vinyl Live! In the Air Age – The Hammersmith Odeon Concert 1977.

There are also releases from Asia, Sandy Denny, Peter Gabriel, Opeth, John Carpenter, Wire, Sleep Token and more...

The full list of prog and related Record Store Day 2022 releases:

ASIA - XXX (BMG, LP)

BE-BOP DELUXE - Live! In the Air Age – The Hammersmith Odeon Concert 1977 (Esoteric Recordings, 3xLP)

JOHN CARPENTER Escape From New York (main Theme) (Silva Screen, 7″)

CHICAGO - Chicago at Carnegie Hall, April 10, 1971 (Rhino, 3xLP)

ELP - Trilogy (BMG, LP)

OPETH - My Arms Your Hearse (Candlelight Records, LP)

PETER GABRIEL - Live Blood (Real World, LP)

SANDY DENNY - The Early Home Recordings (Earth Recordings, 2xLP)

SANDY DENNY - Gold Dust Live At The Royalty (UMC/Island, LP)

SCOTT WALKER - Boy Child (UMC, 2xLP)

SLEEP TOKEN - Sundowning (Spinefarm Records, LP)

STEVE HACKETT - The Tokyo Tapes (Esoteric Antenna, 3xLP)

TANGERINE DREAM - Alpha Centauri (Esoteric Antenna, LP)

TANGERINE DREAM - Live At Reims Cinema Opera (September 23rd, 1975) (LMLR, 2xLP)

TESSERACT - Polaris (Kscope, LP)

THOMAS DOLBY - Hyperactive (BMG, 12")

WIRE - Not About To Die (Pinkflag, LP)