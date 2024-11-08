Elbow share video for brand new single, the motorik-driven Adriana Again

Manchester quintet Elbow show a strong guitar-led krautrock influence on their brand new single Adriana Again, for which they have shared a brand new video and of which singer Guy Garvey says, “it’s got a groove but it’s got some pretty Sabbathy guitars on the chorus."

The single is a brand new song that heralds the arrival in the coming months of a brand new EP. Elbow released their tenth studio album Audio Vertigo, through Polydor Records earlier this year.

“It’s like we built a new vehicle for ourselves, and we wanted to give it another spin," adds Garvey. "What we did with some trepidation in changing the sound for Audio Vertigo was so well received that we feel confident to keep pushing forward.”

Elbow have also added a further date at London's Hampton Court Palace on June 21 after their June 20 date sold out. You can see the full list of the band's Summer UK tour dates below.

Elbow - Adriana Again (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Jun 13: Cardiff Castle (with The Coral and Billie Marten)

Jun 19: Westonbirt Arboretum (with The Coral and Billie Marten)

Jun 20: London, Hampton Court Palace - SOLD OUT

Jun 21: London, Hampton Court Palace

Jul 2: Manchester Castlefield Bowl (with The Slow Readers Club)

Jul 3: York Museum Gardens ( with Billie Marten and Eliza Carthy & The Restitution)

Jul 6: Warwick St Nicholas Park

Jul 12: Tynemouth, Priory and Castle - SOLD OUT

Get tickets.