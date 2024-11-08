Elbow share video for brand new single, the motorik-driven Adriana Again

By
( )
published

Manchester pop proggers Elbow will release a brand new EP in the coming months

Elbow
(Image credit: Future)

Manchester quintet Elbow show a strong guitar-led krautrock influence on their brand new single Adriana Again, for which they have shared a brand new video and of which singer Guy Garvey says, “it’s got a groove but it’s got some pretty Sabbathy guitars on the chorus."

The single is a brand new song that heralds the arrival in the coming months of a brand new EP. Elbow released their tenth studio album Audio Vertigo, through Polydor Records earlier this year.

“It’s like we built a new vehicle for ourselves, and we wanted to give it another spin," adds Garvey. "What we did with some trepidation in changing the sound for Audio Vertigo was so well received that we feel confident to keep pushing forward.”

Elbow have also added a further date at London's Hampton Court Palace on June 21 after their June 20 date sold out. You can see the full list of the band's Summer UK tour dates below.

Elbow - Adriana Again (Official Video) - YouTube Elbow - Adriana Again (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Elbow Live Summer 2025 dates

Jun 13: Cardiff Castle (with The Coral and Billie Marten)
Jun 19: Westonbirt Arboretum (with The Coral and Billie Marten)
Jun 20: London, Hampton Court Palace - SOLD OUT
Jun 21: London, Hampton Court Palace
Jul 2: Manchester Castlefield Bowl (with The Slow Readers Club)
Jul 3: York Museum Gardens ( with Billie Marten and Eliza Carthy & The Restitution)
Jul 6: Warwick St Nicholas Park
Jul 12: Tynemouth, Priory and Castle - SOLD OUT

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.