Elbow announce 2020 UK tour

Elbow have announced a UK tour which is set to take place next year.

The band have lined up a total of 21 shows which will includes two night residencies in Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle and London.

The run will kick off at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on March 29 and wrap up with two nights at London’s Eventim Apollo on April 27 and 28.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on September 26, with the shows organised in support of Elbow’s upcoming studio album Giants Of All Sizes, which will be released on October 11 through Polydor Records.

The follow-up to 2017’s Little Fictions will include the tracks Dexter & Sinister and Empires.

Elbow vocalist Guy Garvey has described Giants Of All Sizes as “an angry, old blue lament which finds its salvation in family, friends, the band and new life.”

A press release adds: “It’s a record that lyrically takes in moments of deep personal loss while reflecting its times by confronting head-on the spectres of injustice and division not just in the UK, but across the world. It is a record that could only have been made in the 21st century.”

Before the 2020 tour, Elbow will play dates in then UK and Europe later this year.

Elbow 2020 UK tour

Mar 29: Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Mar 31: Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

Apr 03: Manchester O2 Apollo

Apr 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Apr 06: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 07: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 08: Hull Bonus Arena

Apr 10: Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Apr 11: Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Apr 13: Glasgow O2 Academy

Apr 14: Glasgow O2 Academy

Apr 16: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 17: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 20: Plymouth Pavilions

Apr 21: Portsmouth Guildhall

Apr 23: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Apr 24: Brighton Centre

Apr 25: Bournemouth International Centre

Apr 27: London Eventim Apollo

Apr 28: London Eventim Apollo

Elbow: Giants Of All Sizes

1. Dexter & Sinister

2. Seven Veils

3. Empires

4. The Delayed 3:15

5. White Noise White Heat

6. Doldrums

7. My Trouble

8. On Deronda Road

9. Weightless