Eivør shares suitably atmospheric video for new single The Beloveds

Faroese art rocker Eivør, along with Emmy winner & Ivor Novello/BAFTA nominee John Lunn and composer Danny Saul (Shetland, Jamestown) have shared a suitable atmospheric video for The Beloveds, which you can watch below.

The tracks is taken from their upcoming album The Last Kingdom - Destiny Is All, featuring music created for and inspired by hit Netflix show The Last Kingdom, which will be released as a special double vinyl issue on Record Store Day on April 22 via A&G Songs LTD.

The Last Kingdom - Destiny Is All features music created for the soundtracks of the fourth and fifth seasons of The Last Kingdom, as well as new material which will debut during Seven Kings Must Die, a feature-length movie which will premiere on April 14.

The Beloveds centres on Eivør’s ominously chanted vocals, an element informed by her roots in Faroese folk music, with lyrics informed by Nordic mythology. “Those chants are very much a big part of my culture; it’s something I remember hearing my grandfather doing when I was younger,” she says.

“This project has changed my approach to my music, and reconnected me with certain parts of myself that I may have left behind at some point,” says Eivør, who’s also incorporated songs from Destiny Is All into her live set. “I hope that the album helps The Last Kingdom come even more alive in the minds of people who love the series. I hope that in its own way, it can become part of the soundtrack to their lives.”

"The Last Kingdom score IS Eivør, without Eivør there would be no unique score," adds collaborator Lunn.