Eivør releases shimmering new video for Gullspunnin

Faroese folk electronica artist Eivør today releases a new music video for Gulspunnin, as well as a new streaming live version. The song, love letter to Eivør's childhood home on the remote Faroe Islands, has been produced by Lana Del Rey collaborator Dan Heath, and is taken from Eivør's most recent studio album Segl.

"The main inspiration behind Gullspunnin came from a certain feeling I often get when I am back at home on the Faroe Islands," says Eivør. There is something intriguing about the light and foggy landscapes that creates some sort of nostalgic in between state of happiness and sadness - a longing for something intangible. I wanted to reflect this feeling and a certain timeless state of mind in this song.

"The poem written by Marjun [Syderbø Kjelnæs] tells a story about the soul, forever travelling alone but cocooned in shimmering gold. I have been fascinated by [video director] Anna Maggy for quite some time. In her work I could sense this same mood that I was in when I created the song. For me she really gave Gullspunnin a visual home. It was a very deep and empowering experience to create this piece alongside these amazingly talented women."

Eivør released her very first album, Eivør Pálsdóttir, aged 17 in 2000, released her UK commercial debut in 2017 with Slør. She released the follow-up, Segl, which featured Warduna's Einar Slevik, last year. Herr music has also been used in the latest series of Netflix/BBC flagship The Last Kingdom, as well as Homeland and Game Of Thrones.

Eivør has three UK dates scheduled for October (although these are Covid-permitting). She will play:

Oct 22: Manchester Rebellion

Oct 23: London Union Chapel

Oct 24: Glasgow St. Luke's

Prog Magazine featured Eivør in the Outer Limits in issue 117, which you can buy online here.