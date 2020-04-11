Eivor, Dandelion Charm, Darsombra, Jordan Rudess live streams this evening

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Eivor

The Faroese art rocker will be hosting a live stream from her living room this evening via her Facebook page at 6pm (BST)

Dandelion Charm

The Uk folky prog rockers will be performing live this evening via their Facebook page at 8pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

And of course there'll be a brand new nightly piano meditation from the Dream Theater keyboard player this evening via his Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

Darsombra

The Baltimore heavy pysch band will be streaming live from their Facebook page at 11pm (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on