Edison’s Children launch pledge campaign

Edison’s Children – the duo of Marillion’s Pete Trewavas and collaborator Eric Blackwood – have launched a crowdfunding campaign for their album Somewhere Between Here And There.

The title follows last year’s _The Final Breath Before November _– and they say there’s another release to come afterwards.

Edison’s Children report: “With the anticipation of a new Marillion album on the horizon, we’re going to hold back for a short while on our next concept album.

“To hold you over until the next epic is complete, we present our ‘bridge album,’ to take you from our last epic to our next.”

The material has been in existence for some time, they admit, and add: “They simply don’t fit the concept albums of the past or the future. They are however, quite exciting pieces of music in their own right.”

Somewhere Between Here And There includes seven all-new songs plus three pieces originally recorded for The Final Breath, while a selection of remixes brings the track count to 14, although full details are yet to be confirmed.

A variety of Somewhere Between Here And There bundle packs are available from the pledge page on the Edison’s Children website.

Provisional tracklist

Growing Down in Brooklyn

Someone Took My Heart Away

Winter Solstice (Instrumental)

Stranger In A Foreign Land

Ever Be Friends

The Darkness (Instrumental)

Sinner’s Minus (Instrumental)

Where Were You

Light Years

The Seventh Sign

The Longing (Orchestral)

A Million Miles Away (Live)