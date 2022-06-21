Ed Wynne celebrates the Summer Solstice with new video for Seen The Sun

By ( ) published

Ozric Tentacles mainman Ed Wynne will release second solo album Tumbling Through The Floativerse in July

Ed Wynne
(Image credit: Press)

Ozric Tentacles frontman Ed Wynne celebrates the Summer Sosltice, 39-years after the iconic Ozrics were formed during the solstice at Stonehenge Free Festival in 1983, with the release of a video for new song Seen The Sun which you an watch below.

Seen The Sun is taken from Tumbling Through The Floativerse, Wynne's second solo album, which is released through Kscope Records on July 15.

Tumbling Through The Floativerse has been recorded in collaboration with Gre Vanderloo of Gracerooms. The pair began working together in early 2020 at Wynne’s Blue Bubble Studio in Fife, Scotland.

The album features guest appearances from Ozric Tentacles’ synth player Silas Neptune and Gracerooms bassist Paul Klaessen, with Ed Wynne himself on engineering duties and mastering from Adam Goodlet, along with typically psychedelic album artwork by Valerie Fangman.

Tumbling Through The Floativerse will be available  on CD, black vinyl LP, limited edition blue vinyl LP and digital.

Pre-order Tumbling Through The Floativerse.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.