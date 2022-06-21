Ed Wynne celebrates the Summer Solstice with new video for Seen The Sun

Ozric Tentacles frontman Ed Wynne celebrates the Summer Sosltice, 39-years after the iconic Ozrics were formed during the solstice at Stonehenge Free Festival in 1983, with the release of a video for new song Seen The Sun which you an watch below.

Seen The Sun is taken from Tumbling Through The Floativerse, Wynne's second solo album, which is released through Kscope Records on July 15.

Tumbling Through The Floativerse has been recorded in collaboration with Gre Vanderloo of Gracerooms. The pair began working together in early 2020 at Wynne’s Blue Bubble Studio in Fife, Scotland.

The album features guest appearances from Ozric Tentacles’ synth player Silas Neptune and Gracerooms bassist Paul Klaessen, with Ed Wynne himself on engineering duties and mastering from Adam Goodlet, along with typically psychedelic album artwork by Valerie Fangman.

Tumbling Through The Floativerse will be available on CD, black vinyl LP, limited edition blue vinyl LP and digital.

