Earthside confirm debut UK show

Earthside have confirmed they’ll play their first ever UK gig next month.

The prog outfit from New Haven, Connecticut, play at London’s Camden Barfly on April 10, with Brutai and Voices From The Fuselage in support.

Earthside released their debut album A Dream In Static last year, with guitarist Jamie van Dyck saying it “sets the stage for the collaborative spirit we hope to embody as we reach into the worlds of film, dance, video games and other visual arts.”

A Dream In Static features Dan Tompkins of TesseracT, Bjorn Strid of Soilwork and Eric Zirlinger of Face The King.

Tickets for the London show are available via TicketWeb.

Mar 23: Stockholm Gota Kallare, Sweden (with Port Noir and Vola)

Mar 26: Albertslund Forbraendingen, Denmark (with Port Noir and Vola)

Mar 31: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany (with Leprous and Voyager)

Apr 01: Hertogenbosch W2 Poppodium, Netherlands (with Leprous and Voyager)

Apr 02: Helmond The Cacaofabriek, Netherlands (with Leprous and Voyager)

Apr 03: Hoofddorp Duycker, Netherlands (with Leprous and Voyager)

Apr 05: Hamburg Logo, Germany (with Leprous and Voyager)

Apr 06: Essen Turock, Germany (with Leprous and Voyager)

Apr 07: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland (with Leprous and Voyager)

Apr 10: London Barfly, UK