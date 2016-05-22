Eagles Of Death Metal pulled from French festivals over Jesse Hughes' comments

French music festivals Rock en Seine and Cabaret Vert have pulled Eagles Of Death Metal from their August events following renewed allegations from Jesse Hughes over the Paris Bataclan attacks.

In March, Hughes said he felt something was amiss with security at the venue before extremist gunmen forced their way into the concert hall – allegations which the Bataclan branded “grave and defamatory.” He later apologised for his “absurd” remarks, saying that they were the result of trauma.

But the frontman now says that he thinks the terrorists were in the venue early and also claims he witnessed Muslims “celebrating in the streets” when he escaped during the massacre.

Hughes tells TakiMag: “There’s no denying the terrorists were already inside, and they had to get in somehow. During the shooting I went outside and the backstage door was propped open. How did that happen?

“I saw Muslims celebrating in the street during the attack. I saw it with my own eyes. In real time. How did they know what was going on? There must have been coordination.”

He continues: “There were two girls who were involved. They were at the venue and vanished before the shooting, and these women were in traditional Muslim garb. They knew people wouldn’t check them because of the way they were dressed. They got caught a few days later.”

But Hughes’ comments have sparked anger with both Rock en Seine and Cabaret Vert, who issued a joint statement saying: “As we are in total disagreement with Jesse Hughes’ recent allegations given in an interview with an American media outlet, both Cabaret Vert and Rock en Seine festivals have decided to cancel the band’s performance.”

A total of 130 people were killed during the terrorist attacks in Paris last November – with 89 of them losing their lives at the Eagles Of Death Metal show.

