Dzyen premiere new video for Digital Senseless

Progressive metallers Dzyen (pronounced Zen) are debuting their new video for Digital Senseless, featuring Dan Tompkins from Tesseract!

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the song, frontman Scot Goodrum says Digital Senseless is about “our reliance on technology and how we are becoming colder and less attached as human beings. It’s quite tongue-in-cheek, but we wanted to demonstrate how we’re all so absorbed in our phones and gadgets nowadays than actually interacting in real life.”

Speaking about the opportunity of collaborating with Dan from Tesseract, Scot says it “was a privilege.”

“He really contributed something great to the song. Everyone involved had a great time making the video and we hope people enjoy it.”