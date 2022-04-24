Dutch prog rockers Kayak cancel UK shows

Dutch progressive rock legends Kayak have announced that they have been forced to cancel their two UK dates on what will be their final tour.

The shows in London and Manchester in May have been cancelled with the band citing other prog gig clashes and Brexit issues. These would have been the band's final UK live appearances having announced the upcoming European tour would be the band's farewell.

In a statement the band say: "As far as we know, the promotor had, optimistically, booked Kayak in a much larger venue than the previous time, in 2019. Little did he know, apparently, that on the same date, in the same city, there would be concerts by bands like Tool and Muse (so we heard). This, probably, proved too much of a challenge for Kayak. The risk, no, the perspective of a devastating financial loss, as well as a logistical nightmare (thank you, Brexit!) for the band was unacceptable. The only way out was to cancel the shows. We can not tell you how sorry we all are, especially as it was the last chance for Kayak to perform live in the UK and meet the fans for the last time."

Refunds can be obtained at point-of-purchase.