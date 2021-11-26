Dutch prog legends Kayak call it a day with final tour

Dutch progressive rock legends Kayak have announced what will be their final tour. The dates throughout Europe on April and May include UK shows in London and Manchester.

“It’s been a great ride but we’ve come to the end of the line," says keyboard player and band leader Ton Scherpenzeel. "As the other band members would have liked to continue, the decision became extra difficult. And as a musician I still do enjoy playing itself. But it takes a lot more than just that to make a good tour, and circumstances for bands like us are not getting any easier. In that respect I feel I’ve reached the limit of my capabilities. And however sad it may be, I’d rather stop too early than go on too long.”

Kayak originally formed in 1972 and remain one of the Netherlands' best-known and loved progressive groups. The band split in 1982 but regrouped in 1999 and have been going ever since. They released their last studio album, Out Of This World, earlier this year.

Scherpenzeel, who played with UK prog rockers Camel in the 1980s, suffered a heart attack in 2019.

Support on all dates comes from Dutch art rockers Lesoir.

Kayak Farewell Tour Dates:

Apr 22: NED Venlo Grenswerk

Apr 23: NED ZoetermeerDe Boerderij

Apr 28: NED Groningen Oosterpoort

Apr 29: NED Tilburg 013

May 9: UK London Islington Assembly Hall

May 10: UK Manchester Club Academy

May 12: GER Rüsselsheim Das Rind

May 13: NED Enschede Metropool

May 14: NED Hilversum De Vorstin

May 15: GER Köln Yard Club

May 16: BEL Verviers Spirit of 66

May 18: GER Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli

May 19: DEN Helsingor Karosserifabrikken

May 20: SWE Gothenburg Musikens Hus

May 21: NOR Oslo WLR Festival Gronsand

