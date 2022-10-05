Dungen release trippy video for new single Höstens Färger

Swedish psychsters Dungen have released a video for their latest single, a typically catchy psych ballad entitled Höstens Färger ("The colours of the Autumn"), which you can watch below. The video features Dungen frontman Gustav Ejstes.

Höstens Färger is taken from the quartet's upcoming album En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog, which translates to ”One is Too Much and a Thousand is Never Enough”, and which will be released through Mexican Summer Records on October 7. It's the band's first new album for seven years.

"Like all great artists, Gustav is a bit on his own planet, operating outside of the 'normal' sphere of life," explains video director Isidor Estrada Nyqvist. "He sees things from a totally different perspective, and he uses his music to help others see it too. Gustav just does his beautiful thing, like a kid playing, and that's what I wanted to portray with this video."

The new album has been produced by Mattias Glavå, who also worked on 2015's Allas Sak.

“We’d be in his studio, where he has all this amazing gear, and he’d be encouraging me to go with every weird idea and not to feel any pressure,” Ejstes says. “He would say, ‘Let’s use this rhythm box or this sample or this loop,’ and I’d be like, ‘can we do that on a Dungen record?’”

Dungen will tour Scandinavia in early 2023:

Jan 24: NOR Stavanger Folken

Jan 25: NOR Bergen USF Røkeriet

Jan 26: NOR Oslo Rockefeller

Jan 27: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

Jan 28: SWE Linköping Skylten

Feb 1: FIN Helsinki Tavastia

Feb 2: FIN Tampere Tavara-Asema

Feb 10: SWE Uppsala Katalin

Feb 11: SWE Stockholm Berns

Feb 17: SWE Malmö Plan B

Feb 18: DEN Copenhagen Hotel Cecil

Pre-order En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog.