Drowning Pool's Sinner gets deluxe treatment

Drowning Pool's seminal album Sinner is set for a 13th anniversary deluxe reissue.

The Texas band release Sinner Unlucky 13th Anniversary Deluxe Edition on November 11.

A 20-date US tour in support of the anniversary kicks off in Jefferson, Louisiana on October 22. The band will play the album in its entirety on the tour.

Drowning Pool were catapulted to success thanks to their hit 2001 single Bodies, but they were struck a major blow when singer Dave Williams died of natural causes on the band’s tour bus in 2002.

The band drafted in a number of singers down the years, with Jasen Moreno the man who currently holds the job.

The band say: “Sinner represents that amazing time in Drowning Pool’s career when things really started to take off. It reminds us of that raw energy and excitement we had when we first got our music out there – when we first started touring worldwide.

“For us to be able to play the whole Sinner record for our fans is such a great opportunity. Especially for all of our newer fans who know about the original Sinner days with the late great Dave Williams, but never got to see that show.

“It’s a great chance for them to see us how we first started. And Jasen Moreno is heading up centre stage. He has been our friend throughout this whole journey, his time, dedication, and respect to the Drowning Pool fans shines through every night at every show.”

This deluxe edition of Sinner includes 13 unreleased tracks, officially available for the first time ever, including the Heroes Sleeping demo, Dave’s last studio appearance with the band.

The “Sinner (Unlucky 13th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” will be available on November 11 with an Amazon pre-order available now. The first video from the new deluxe reissue is an all-new zombie-themed lyric video for “Bodies”.

Sinner Unlucky 13th Anniversary Deluxe Edition tracklist

Disc 1

Sinner 2. Bodies 3. Tear Away 4. All Over Me 5. Reminded 6. Pity 7. Mute 8. I Am 9. Follow 10. Told You So 11. Sermon

Disc 2