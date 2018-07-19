Dream Theater share studio update video

Dream Theater have shared a video to update fans on the progress of their next album.

Frontman James LaBrie and guitarist John Petrucci reported last month that work had begun on the follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing, with LaBrie saying: “I gotta tell you, if the first week is any indication of where this album’s going, you’re in for a treat.”

And in a new video, Petrucci says that work is progressing well and that they’ll be in the studio for the next couple of months.

Petrucci says: “It’s a very special day in Dream Theater land. I’m here at our private, remote and exclusive hideaway where we’re working on the next Dream Theater record.

“Today is the first day of drum tracking, which is really cool. The record is finished being written and now it’s time to really get down to business and start recording it for real and build it from the ground up.”

Petrucci shows viewers around their location where drummer Mike Mangini can be seen warming up behind his kit.

Petrucci adds: “I think it’s really cool that we stay here because this record to me embodies the true spirit of Dream Theater.”

Watch the full video below.