Dream Theater begin work on album no.14

Dream Theater have entered the studio to begin work on what will be their 14th studio album.

Keyboardist Jordan Rudess reported back in February that the band were looking at May to start work on the follow-up to 2016's The Astonishing, after they inked a new deal with Sony Music/InsideOut.

Now Dream Theater have posted a video message on their Instagram account with the caption: “We’ve just entered our new recording haven for the next few weeks working on the new Dream Theater album and things are going great!”

In the clip, frontman James LaBrie says: “John and I are here at the studio – we’ve been here for one week. Everybody is in the one room and we’re all interacting with one another and, I gotta tell you, if the first week is any indication of where this album’s going, you’re in for a treat.”

Guitarist John Petrucci adds: “The vibe is really cool, the atmosphere, the inspiration – it’s been great and there’s a lot of ideas flowing. It’s already been really productive.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun and these demos sound really good.”

Looking ahead to the album sessions, Rudess previously revealed that the band had some ideas left over from The Astonishing sessions.

He added: “A lot of times we’ll apply ourselves to the album knowing what we want to do. But for The Astonishing, we did have a lot of ideas that we didn’t use – not because they were necessarily not good ideas, but because we were trying to really craft something that helped to tell the story – maybe something just didn’t work as well.

“So we have some things in the can. They’re nice ideas that weren’t part of it.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.