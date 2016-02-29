Dream Theater reveal The Astonishing video game

Dream Theater will release video game based on 13th album The Astonishing in April, they’ve confirmed.

It’s been created in conjunction with Turbo Tape Games and it’ll be available on PC, Mac, iOS and Android platforms. The download is to be free, with a one-off charge to play beyond the first two levels.

Turbo Tape say: “The Astonishing game is based on the album’s story, setting, and characters, giving players an opportunity to further experience the world of Ravenskill and the GNEAm while battling Empirical forces and securing man-made artistry’s place in the futuristic world.

“Tactical gameplay and a storyline that progresses with the player make this a can’t-miss experience for gamers and music fans alike.”

The Astonishing was released on January 29. Dream Theater are currently touring Europe, playing the album in full, with North American dates to follow.

Mar 01: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Mar 02: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Mar 04: Hannover Kuppelsaal, Germany

Mar 05: Paris Palais de Congres, France

Mar 06: Paris Palais de Congres, France

Mar 08: Copenhagen Dr Koncerthuset, Denmark

Mar 09: Berlin Friedrichspalast, Germany

Mar 10: Bochum Ruhrcongress, Germany

Mar 12: Vejle Store Sal Vejle Musikteater, Denmark

Mar 13: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Mar 14: Nurnberg Meistersingerhalle, Germany

Mar 15: Frankfurt Alte Oper Hall, Germany

Mar 17: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 18: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 19: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 22: Stuttgart Liederhalle Hegel-Saal, Germany

Mar 23: Zurich Kongresshaus, Switzerland

Apr 14: Quebec City Le Capitole De Quebec, QC

Apr 15: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 16: Toronto Sony Centre, ON

Apr 18: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 19: Boston Orpheum Theater, MA

Apr 20: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT

Apr 23: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Apr 26: Greensburg Palace Theatre, PA

Apr 27: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Apr 30: Chicago Theatre, IL

May 01: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

May 03: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

May 07: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

May 10: Portland Schnitzer Auditorium, OR

May 11: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

