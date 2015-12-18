Dream Theater confirm North American tour

Dream Theater have confirmed a North American tour for 2016, to feature performances of The Astonishing in full.

The run begins on April 14, following a series of theatre appointments across Europe, starting with the debut of their 13th album in London on February 18 and 19.

The follow-up to 2013’s self-titled work is released on January 29. The band recently described it as “a sonic story that is our most ambitious creative work to date.” They continue to reveal elements of the concept via their website.

North American tickets go on sale at 10am local time today (December 18).

Feb 18: London Palladium, UK

Feb 19: London Palladium, UK

Feb 22: Amsterdam Carre Theater, Netherlands

Feb 23: Amsterdam Carre Theater, Netherlands

Feb 24: Amsterdam Carre Theater, Netherlands

Feb 26: Oslo Konsethus, Norway

Feb 27: Oslo Konsethus, Norway

Feb 28: Oslo Konsethus, Norway

Feb 29: Oslo Konsethus, Norway

Mar 01: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Mar 02: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Mar 04: Hannover Kuppelsaal, Germany

Mar 05: Paris Palais de Congres, France

Mar 06: Paris Palais de Congres, France

Mar 08: Copenhagen Dr Koncerthuset, Denmark

Mar 09: Berlin Friedrichspalast, Germany

Mar 10: Bochum Ruhrcongress, Germany

Mar 12: Vejle Store Sal Vejle Musikteater, Denmark

Mar 13: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Mar 14: Nurnberg Meistersingerhalle, Germany

Mar 15: Frankfurt Alte Oper Hall, Germany

Mar 17: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 18: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 19: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 22: Stuttgart Liederhalle Hegel-Saal, Germany

Mar 23: Zurich Kongresshaus, Switzerland

Apr 14: Quebec City Le Capitole De Quebec, QC

Apr 15: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 16: Toronto Sony Centre, ON

Apr 18: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 19: Boston Orpheum Theater, MA

Apr 20: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT

Apr 23: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Apr 26: Greensburg Palace Theatre, PA

Apr 27: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Apr 30: Chicago Theatre, IL

May 01: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

May 03: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

May 07: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

May 10: Portland Schnitzer Auditorium, OR

May 11: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA