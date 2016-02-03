Dream Theater release The Gift Of Music promo

Dream Theater have released a video for their track The Gift Of Music.

It’s taken from their 13th studio album The Astonishing which was released in January via Roadrunner Records.

Last month, drummer Mike Mangini said the ambitious 34-track concept album blew his mind while they were laying down tracks in the studio.

He said: “John Petrucci put together the whole thing, and he organised it in a really amazing way. And then he used our keyboard player, Jordan Rudess.

“When he plays, you see a landscape – you’ve got a picture in your mind. It’s so visual, it’s unbelievable. There really is nobody better to help bring a story to life, so you feel it and see it. It’s not something I do on my instrument. So when I experience it, it blows my mind.”

Dream Theater will embark on an extensive tour in support of the album later this month, starting with two dates at London’s Palladium. The trek will see the band playing across Europe and North America.

How Dream Theater are redefining the concept album