Dragonforce release video for Ashes Of The Dawn

Dragonforce have unveiled their brand new video for Ashes Of The Dawn.
Taken from their upcoming album Reaching Into Infinity, the video shows Dragonforce playing in the rubble of a city in ruins.
Bassist Frederic Leclercq previously said of Reaching Into Infinity: “I think we have proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music.
“It’s great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc Hudson’s vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality.”
Reaching Into Infinity is available May 19 via earMUSIC on CD, LP and a special edition CD/DVD package.
Dragonforce Reaching Into Infinity tracklist
- Reaching Into Infinity
- Ashes Of The Dawn
- Judgement Day
- Astral Empire
- Curse Of Darkness
- Silence
- Midnight Madness
- WAR!
- Land Of Shattered Dreams
- The Edge Of The World
- Our Final Stand
Dragonforce Reaching Into Infinity 2017 UK tour dates
Oct 04: Glasgow The Garage
Oct 05: Newcastle Riverside
Oct 06: York Fibbers
Oct 07: Sheffield Corporation
Oct 08: Manchester Sound Control
Oct 11: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Oct 12: Cardiff Globe
Oct 13: London Electric Ballroom
Oct 14: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Oct 15: Tunbridge Wells Forum
Oct 16: Dover The Booking Hall