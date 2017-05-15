Dragonforce release video for Ashes Of The Dawn

Dragonforce have unveiled their brand new video for Ashes Of The Dawn.

Taken from their upcoming album Reaching Into Infinity, the video shows Dragonforce playing in the rubble of a city in ruins.

Bassist Frederic Leclercq previously said of Reaching Into Infinity: “I think we have proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music.

“It’s great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc Hudson’s vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality.”

Reaching Into Infinity is available May 19 via earMUSIC on CD, LP and a special edition CD/DVD package.

Dragonforce Reaching Into Infinity tracklist

Reaching Into Infinity Ashes Of The Dawn Judgement Day Astral Empire Curse Of Darkness Silence Midnight Madness WAR! Land Of Shattered Dreams The Edge Of The World Our Final Stand

Dragonforce Reaching Into Infinity 2017 UK tour dates

Oct 04: Glasgow The Garage

Oct 05: Newcastle Riverside

Oct 06: York Fibbers

Oct 07: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 08: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 11: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 12: Cardiff Globe

Oct 13: London Electric Ballroom

Oct 14: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Oct 15: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Oct 16: Dover The Booking Hall

Dragonforce - Reaching Into Infinity album review