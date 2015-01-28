23 bands named for Download

Andrew WK, In Flames, Testament, We Are Harlot and L7 lead the latest addition to the bill for this year’s Download festival.

A total of 23 acts have been named for the June 12-14 event at Donington, also including Ace Frehley, Tremonti, Black Star Riders, Thunder, King 810 and more.

They join headliners Slipknot, Muse and Kiss plus Judas Priest, Faith No More, Motley Crue and others.

Andrew WK will make his first Download appearance this year. He says: “I’m totally chuffed about playing and partying at my first ever Download. I’ve no doubt that it will be partier than even the partiest party I’ve ever been to.”

In Flames singer Anders Friden adds: “It will be fantastic to be back on UK soil. Download has always been a great festival. We’re looking forward to meeting friends and playing our take on heavy metal in front of some of the greatest fans that there is.”

L7’s inclusion is their first confirmed show in 15 years, after they announced recently that they were looking to reform with the help of their fans.

Danny Worsnop announced he was leaving Asking Alexandria last week to concentrate on his other band We Are Harlot, who are now lined up for Download. Meanwhile, King 810 aim to play after last year’s set was cancelled when singer David Gunn and bassist Gene Gill were arrested as they tried to leave the US.

Ace Frehley’s appearance will see him try to impress on the same weekend that his former colleagues Kiss headline the festival. He says: “I’m really looking forward to rockin’ out in the UK at Download. It’s been seven years since my last appearance and my new band kicks ass.”

More details and tickets are available via the Download website.

