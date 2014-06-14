King 810 duo jailed on way to UK

King 810 have been forced to cancel their Download appearance tomorrow after vocalist David Gunn and bassist Eugene Gill were arrested as they began their journey to the UK.

Cops detained them at a US airport on Thursday and jailed them in connection with an assault during which a man was “critically beaten” in Flint, Michigan, last year.

The 28-year-olds will appear in court next week to answer the charge of “assault with intent to do great bodily harm.”

King 810 This morning posted a picture of Gun and Gill in cuffs and confirmed they wouldn’t be able to appear as planned on the Red Bull Studios Live Stage tomorrow.

They said: “As we drove into Detroit Metro Airpot for the flight to London, the Michican State Police Fugitive Team arrested David and Eugene, and took them away in handcuffs. They remain in jail for an alleged assault from last year.

“We apologise we cannot make it. We promise we will be there as soon as we possibly can.”

The four-piece recently signed to Roadrunner Records and released their debut EP, Proem, last month. Their Download set was to be their UK debut. A US tour is planned for next month.