Muse, Faith No More confirmed for Download 2015

Muse have been confirmed as the Saturday night main stage headline act for download 2015.

Their set will follow Faith No More at Donington on Saturday, June 13 next year.

Also confirmed in the second batch of acts to be announced for the festival is Marilyn Manson, who will headline the second stage on Saturday.

Making up the second batch of acts to be announced are pop punk heroes A Day To Remember. Yesterday, festival bosses revealed Slipknot, Judas Priest, Black Stone Cherry and Five Finger Death Punch were set to play on Friday.

Muse’s appearance will be their first ever set at Download. The band say: “We’re really looking forward to Download. We’ve never played the festival before so it’s going to be really special.”

Faith No More’s appearance will be their first since 2009 and will coincide with the release of their first album since 1997’s Album Of The Year – due out in April.

FNM say: “Hard to believe it’s been five years already, but what’s harder to deny is that a lot has changed. The last time we played Download the focus was on bringing back the past – now it’s all about the present and the future. Where it should be.”

On his second stage headline slot, Manson says: “It’s been a few years since I’ve been at Download. The Pale Emperor will rise and I was born to cause chaos.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday (November 20) at www.downloadfestival.co.uk