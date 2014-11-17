Slipknot named Download 2015 headliners

Slipknot are the first headline act to be announced for next year's Download festival.

They’ll play the main stage at Donington on Friday, June 12, following Judas Priest. Black Stone Cherry will close proceedings on the second stage, while Five Finger Death Punch complete the first batch of bands to be revealed.

Slipknot are riding high on the success of their new album 5: The Gray Chapter, which topped the charts in the US and Canada and landed at no.2 in the UK. Frontman Corey Taylor says: “Being invited back to Download always feels like coming home. Headlining for the third time feels like the culmination of a life’s dream – it’s an honour and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Judas Priest, who played the first Monsters of Rock in 1980, first appeared at Download in 2008. They say: “We’re thrilled to be performing at Download 2015 as the band continues its 40th anniversary Redeemer of Souls World Tour, bringing us home to hear the roar of our Priest family.”

Kentucky hard rockers Black Stone Cherry were the secret band at last year’s festival, and return next year for a full show. Guitarist Ben Wells reports: “To come back as headliners of the second stage, for the second time, is just unreal. We’ll be back to rock your ass and give you the best show we can.”

5FDP’s Donington appearance will be their first since the release of two-part album The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell. Guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “Download is a bona fide global rock’n’roll destination. Everyone brings their A-game – the bands and the audience. You rarely see crazy crowds like this. It’s the place where we may have broken the record for biggest crowd surfing in recorded history.”

Tickets of on sale at 9am on Thursday, November 20, via www.downloadfestival.co.uk. Further acts will be announced soon.