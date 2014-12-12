L7 call on fans to help with reunion plans

All-girl grunge icons L7 are asking fans to help them launch a comeback.

The riot grrrl pioneers – who went on indefinite hiatus in 2001 – posted a message on their official website asking fans to help drum up interest in a reunion.

Signed off by Donita Sparks, Suzi Gardner, Jennifer Finch and Demetra Plakas, the message reads: “We want you to know that the love and support you have shown us on Facebook this past year has taken us all a bit by surprise.

“What started as a simple band page for us to post some archival photos we had been sifting through for an upcoming L7 documentary has turned into a wellspring of enthusiasm for the band.

“Many of you have asked when we might return for a reunion. Well, it’s been 14 years since our last show, longer if you consider our original line up. But we are hearing you, we are talking and we kinda agree. Why the hell not?

“They say to raise a child it takes a village, well to get interest from promoters for L7 to do reunion shows it’s going to take an army. An army of you all. No joke.”

The band ask fans to ‘like’ their Facebook page and sign up to a mailing list.

L7 struck gold with 1992 album Bricks Are Heavy and their last album was 1999’s Slap-Happy.