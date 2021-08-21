Downes Braide Association poet Barney Ashton-Bullock releases new book

Barney Ashton-Bullock, the poet who features on Downes Braide Association's Skyscraper Souls, Live in London and Halcyon Hymns album, as well as in their live shows, is to release a new book of his poetry.

Bucolism, subtitled 'Alt-lite lyric verse for a post-pastoral England', is available through DBA's label Cherry Red and comes fully endorsed by both Geoff Downes and Chris Braide.

“DBA music is full of pathos and a kind of yearning for something unobtainable, as are Barney’s extraordinary poems and stories," says Briade. "The words seem to be about something elusive, a world long gone, so intelligently thought out, yet so visceral it hurts. Bringing those two elements together these past couple of years for two full length albums has been a joy and truly enhances the feeling of the music.”

“I was blown away on hearing the carefully crafted dialogue, majesty and meaningful delivery from Barney," adds Yes keyboard player Downes. "It was almost as if this was made for DBA, and he has now become synonymous with us and a key element of our live shows. Barney manages to capture the magic and mood, and underpins the sentiment of our music… adding enormously to the mystery and depth of our music.”

The ultra limited edition souvenir book, available exclusively through Cherry Red mail order for £8.99, is primarily aimed at fans of the Downes Braide Association, but its broader nostalgic sentiment will also resonate with lyrical poetry enthusiasts and with those nostalgic for the simpler pleasures of childhood, those remembering fondly the formative experiences of their long gone first loves and with those caught up in the balmy myth of a ‘golden age’ of an England seemingly long gone.

Get Bucolism.