Trending

Doro launches Love’s Gone To Hell video

By News  

View video for Doro Pesch’s latest track Love’s Gone To Hell

Doro

Doro Pesch has released a video for her track Love’s Gone To Hell.

It features on her upcoming maxi-single of the same name which will include three versions of the song along with live cuts. It’s out on April 1 and is available for pre-order via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking of the shoot, Pesch tells Femme Metal Webzine: “Me being from the 80s, I like big productions. We’ve always had really high class, top-notch videos back in the 80s and I wanted to do something like that for that song.

“For a normal rock song maybe it’s cool to be in a rehearsal room or on stage just shooting a little video but I feel that this is a big song and it deserves the best.”

Pesch will release the DVD Strong And Proud: 30 Years Of Rock And Metal in June which will celebrate the former Warlock singer’s career.

She adds: “There is a cool 90 minute movie on it. It’s a documentary of one year all around the world celebrating 30 years. It sounds really good too and there will be a live CD as well.”

Pesch will head out on the road this winter for a run of shows across Europe.

Love’s Gone To Hell tracklist

  1. Love’s Gone To Hell (Radio Version)
  2. Love’s Gone To Hell (Single Version)
  3. It Still Hurts
  4. Rock Till Death (Live)
  5. Save My Soul (Live)
  6. Love’s Gone To Hell (Original Demo)

Doro Pesch 2016 tour dates

Nov 24: Leiden Gebroeders De Nobel, Netherlands
Nov 25: Wilhelmshaven Pumpwerk, Germany
Nov 26: Magdeburg factory, Germany
Nov 27: Erfurt HsD Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany
Nov 29: Dresden Strabe E, Germany
Dec 01: Katowice Mega Club, Poland
Dec 02: Ziln Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Dec 03: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Dec 04: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary
Dec 07: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany
Dec 09: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Dec 10: Bad Rappenau Muhltalhalle, Germany
Dec 11: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Dec 13: Ingolstadt Eventhalle Westpark, Germany
Dec 14: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany