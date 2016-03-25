Doro launches Love’s Gone To Hell video

Doro Pesch has released a video for her track Love’s Gone To Hell.
It features on her upcoming maxi-single of the same name which will include three versions of the song along with live cuts. It’s out on April 1 and is available for pre-order via Nuclear Blast.
Speaking of the shoot, Pesch tells Femme Metal Webzine: “Me being from the 80s, I like big productions. We’ve always had really high class, top-notch videos back in the 80s and I wanted to do something like that for that song.
“For a normal rock song maybe it’s cool to be in a rehearsal room or on stage just shooting a little video but I feel that this is a big song and it deserves the best.”
Pesch will release the DVD Strong And Proud: 30 Years Of Rock And Metal in June which will celebrate the former Warlock singer’s career.
She adds: “There is a cool 90 minute movie on it. It’s a documentary of one year all around the world celebrating 30 years. It sounds really good too and there will be a live CD as well.”
Pesch will head out on the road this winter for a run of shows across Europe.
Love’s Gone To Hell tracklist
- Love’s Gone To Hell (Radio Version)
- Love’s Gone To Hell (Single Version)
- It Still Hurts
- Rock Till Death (Live)
- Save My Soul (Live)
- Love’s Gone To Hell (Original Demo)
Doro Pesch 2016 tour dates
Nov 24: Leiden Gebroeders De Nobel, Netherlands
Nov 25: Wilhelmshaven Pumpwerk, Germany
Nov 26: Magdeburg factory, Germany
Nov 27: Erfurt HsD Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany
Nov 29: Dresden Strabe E, Germany
Dec 01: Katowice Mega Club, Poland
Dec 02: Ziln Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Dec 03: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Dec 04: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary
Dec 07: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany
Dec 09: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Dec 10: Bad Rappenau Muhltalhalle, Germany
Dec 11: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Dec 13: Ingolstadt Eventhalle Westpark, Germany
Dec 14: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany