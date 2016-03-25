Doro launches Love’s Gone To Hell video

Doro Pesch has released a video for her track Love’s Gone To Hell.

It features on her upcoming maxi-single of the same name which will include three versions of the song along with live cuts. It’s out on April 1 and is available for pre-order via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking of the shoot, Pesch tells Femme Metal Webzine: “Me being from the 80s, I like big productions. We’ve always had really high class, top-notch videos back in the 80s and I wanted to do something like that for that song.

“For a normal rock song maybe it’s cool to be in a rehearsal room or on stage just shooting a little video but I feel that this is a big song and it deserves the best.”

Pesch will release the DVD Strong And Proud: 30 Years Of Rock And Metal in June which will celebrate the former Warlock singer’s career.

She adds: “There is a cool 90 minute movie on it. It’s a documentary of one year all around the world celebrating 30 years. It sounds really good too and there will be a live CD as well.”

Pesch will head out on the road this winter for a run of shows across Europe.

Love’s Gone To Hell tracklist

Love’s Gone To Hell (Radio Version) Love’s Gone To Hell (Single Version) It Still Hurts Rock Till Death (Live) Save My Soul (Live) Love’s Gone To Hell (Original Demo)

Nov 24: Leiden Gebroeders De Nobel, Netherlands

Nov 25: Wilhelmshaven Pumpwerk, Germany

Nov 26: Magdeburg factory, Germany

Nov 27: Erfurt HsD Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany

Nov 29: Dresden Strabe E, Germany

Dec 01: Katowice Mega Club, Poland

Dec 02: Ziln Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Dec 03: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Dec 04: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary

Dec 07: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany

Dec 09: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Dec 10: Bad Rappenau Muhltalhalle, Germany

Dec 11: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Dec 13: Ingolstadt Eventhalle Westpark, Germany

Dec 14: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany