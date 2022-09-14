Djam Karet share video for new song Arrival

US instrumental prog rockers Djam Karet have shared a video for new song Arrival, which you can watch below.

Arrival is taken from Island In The Red Night Sky, the bands latest album, which is has just been released.

The new album is a celebration of the band’s 38 years together (they formed in 1984) and features all four original members - multi-instrumentalist Gayle Ellett, guitarist Mike Henderson, keyboardist and drummer Chuck Oken Jr and bassist Henry Osbourne. The band describe Island In The Red Night Sky as their darkest release so far. It was conceived as the companion release to their previous album, 2019's A Sky Full Of Stars For A Roof.

"Island In The Red Night Sky is a dystopian view of the world we currently live in," the band's Gayle Ellett explains. “Working on this album has provided a bit of an escape, an island of reprieve, from the dark pandemic that looms over us all like a menacing red night sky.

“We wanted to blend exotic acoustic instruments with dark electronic synths and found- sounds, in a new and unique way, to create a new sound that would help us rise up to a higher level of creativity and quality... and hopefully with this new album we’ve achieved our goals.”

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Get Island In The Red Night Sky.

Djam Karet: Island In The Red Night Sky

1. Arrival

2. The Master’s Palace

3. The Continuum

4. CODE - T1242

5. The Other Side

6. Light Scattering By Small Particles

7. Woolsey Town

8. A New Dawn

