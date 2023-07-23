Disturbed show in Arizona cancelled at last minute due to excessive heat

Disturbed fans were left disappointed when the band pulled the plug on a show in Phoenix, Arizona, at the very last minute.

The band were due to perform at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday night (July 23), with doors scheduled to open at 6.30pm.

But just before 7pm, Disturbed announced on social media that extreme temperatures had caused problems with their equipment and that the show would have to be rescheduled.

They said: "Tonight’s Disturbed show will be postponed. Due to the excessive heat, the band's equipment is not working properly. Please hold on to your tickets, and stay tuned for a rescheduled date."

When asked by fans why they waited so long to pull the plug, frontman David Draiman explained: "We were still trying to make everything work. None of our equipment would power up. I’m devastated."

Local news outlets reported that temperatures in Phoenix reached a sweltering 116°F (46°C) on Saturday.

Disturbed are on the summer leg of their Take Back Your Life tour, with Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer in support.

Disturbed released their eighth album, Divisive, last year. Draiman described the album as “about 90% heavy as fuck” and “10% of caring, loving goodness."

The reaming dates on the Take Back Your Life tour can be viewed below.

Meanwhile, W.A.S.P. have cancelled their entire 2023 US tour due to back injuries suffered by singer Blackie Lawless during the European leg of their 40th Anniversary Tour.

Lawless says: "The extent of the trauma I endured on the 2023 European Tour was far greater than originally diagnosed and surgery will now be needed to correct the problem."

PHOENIX UPDATE:Tonight’s Disturbed show will be postponed. Due to the excessive heat, the band's equipment is not working properly. Please hold on to your tickets, and stay tuned for a rescheduled date.July 23, 2023 See more

We were still trying to make everything work. None of our equipment would power up. I’m devastatedJuly 23, 2023 See more

W.A.S.P. U.S. 2023 Tour Cancelled https://t.co/eKMvMHm6GG#waspnation #wasp #blackielawless #hardrock #heavymetal #80smetal #bravewords #metaledge #blabbermouth #monstersofrock #classicrock #loudwire #metalhammer #rollingstone https://t.co/eKMvMHm6GGJuly 21, 2023 See more

Jul 23: USIsleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM

Jul 25: USDos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

Jul 27: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Woodlands, TX

Jul 29: Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

Jul 31: PNC Music Pavilion,Charlotte, NC

Aug 1: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Aug 3: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

Aug 5: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

Aug 7: Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

Aug 9: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

Aug 11: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Aug 12: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater, Syracuse, NY

Aug 15: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Aug 18: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Aug 19: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Aug 21: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Aug 23: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

Aug 26: The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA

Aug 27: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug 29: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

Aug 30: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

Sep 1: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Sep 2: Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Sep 4: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, MI