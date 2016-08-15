David Draiman joins Breaking Benjamin to cover Pantera's Walk

Disturbed’s David Draiman joined Breaking Benjamin onstage at their Dallas show to cover Pantera song Walk.

It was filmed at Texas’ Gexa Energy Pavilion on their co-headlining North American tour, which features support from Alter Bridge and Saint Asonia.

Draiman also sang Simon & Garfunkel’s The Sound Of Silence with Alter Bridge vocalist and guitarist Myles Kennedy at their Houston show last night – a cover which earned Disturbed chart success on both sides of the Atlantic after it was released earlier this year. Both videos can be viewed below.

When asked how he felt about seeing their version of The Sound Of Silence do well, Draiman said: “It feels great. Everyone and anyone is welcome to come on board. Music is meant to cross boundaries.

“I think that people have become genre snobs. Many people have eclectic tastes.

“Many people like to listen to all kinds of different music. I mean, I do – I’ll listen to many different styles inside a day, a week, a month, a year. It doesn’t matter. So why not?”

It was announced last month that Disturbed will tour the US with Chevelle this autumn before joining Avenged Sevenfold on their UK tour next January. They’re promoting their latest album Immortalized.

Breaking Benjamin will also trek the US with Korn in September and October.

Aug 15: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 21: Seattle Grass & Glass, WA

Sep 07: Sao Paulo Maximus Festival, Brazil

Sep 10: Buenos Aires Maximus Festival, Argentina

Sep 23: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Sep 24: San Bernardino Ozzfest, CA

Sep 27: West Valley City Maveridk Centre, UT

Sep 28: Colorado Spring World Arena, CO

Sep 30: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom Festival, WI

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Oct 05: University Park Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 07: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Oct 08: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Oct 09: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Oct 11: Quebec Videotron Centre, Canada

Oct 12: Ottawa TD Place Arena, Canada

Oct 15: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Oct 17: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Oct 18: Midland Horseshoe Pavillion, TX

Oct 19: El Paso Speaking Rock Arena, TX

Oct 21: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Nov 05: Chiba Knotfest, Japan

Nov 09: Mount Claremont HBF Stadium, Australia

Nov 12: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Nov 13: Paddington Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Nov 18: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Jan 07: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena, UK

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 21: London O2 Arena, UK

