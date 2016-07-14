Disturbed's Draiman thinks people have become genre snobs

Disturbed’s David Draiman says he thinks some music fans have become genre snobs.

The frontman reflects on the success of their cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s The Sound Of Silence – which earned them chart success on both sides of the Atlantic earlier this year.

When asked how he feels about seeing the song do well, Draiman tells Q103: “It feels great. Everyone and anyone is welcome to come on board. Music is meant to cross boundaries.

“I think that people have become genre snobs. Many people have eclectic tastes.

“Many people like to listen to all kinds of different music. I mean, I do – I’ll listen to many different styles inside a day, a week, a month, a year. It doesn’t matter. So why not?”

He adds: “Sometimes it depends on what your mood is, what you’re gonna end up wanting to hear. And I think that we’re in some great company.

“There is some incredible talent at the format. So I’m very, very proud of it.”

In May, Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds, urged fans to develop an eclectic musical mindset as early as possible in their lives.

Disturbed recently announced a US run of shows with Chevelle which begins in autumn. Meanwhile, they’re touring North America with Breaking Benjamin in support of their latest album Immortalized.

Jul 17: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 19: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 20: Indianapolis Klipsch Amphitheatre, IN

Jul 22: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 23: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 24: Darien Center Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Detroit DTE Energy Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 29: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 30: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Aug 04: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 13: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 15: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 23: Las Vegas Joint, NV (support TBA)

Sep 27: West Valley City Maveridk Centre, UT (with Chevelle and Nothing More)

Sep 28: COlorado Spring World Arena, CO (with Chevelle and Nothing More)

Sep 30: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA (with Chevelle and Nothing More)

Oct 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC (with Chevelle and Nothing More)

Oct 05: University Park Bryce Jordan Center, PA (with Chevelle and Nothing More)

Oct 07: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ (with Nothing More only)

Oct 08: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV(with Chevelle and Nothing More)

Oct 09: Reading Santander Arena, PA(with Chevelle and Nothing More)

Oct 17: Austin Moody Theater, TX (with Nothing More only)

Oct 18: Midland Horseshoe Pavillion, TX(with Chevelle and Nothing More)

Oct 19: El Paso Speaking Rock Arena, TX(with Chevelle and Nothing More)

Oct 21: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ(with Chevelle and Nothing More)

