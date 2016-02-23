Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin to tour North America

Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin have announced a co-headline tour of North America.

The run of 21 shows kicks off at the Lakeview Amphitheatre, Syracuse, on July 9, and wraps up at the Concord Pavilion on August 19.

Earlier this month, Disturbed frontman David Draiman joined Breaking Benjamin on stage at New York’s Irving Plaza to perform David Bowie and Queen track Under Pressure. View it below.

The pair will be joined on the trek by Alter Bridge and Saint Asonia.

Tickets go on sale on February 26 via Live Nation and additional dates will be added in the near future.

Disturbed released comeback album Immortalized last year, while Breaking Benjamin mainman Benjamin Burnley resurrected the group in 2014 with a new lineup. They launched Dark Before Dawn last summer.

Alter Bridge are currently working on their fifth album which is expected this autumn. Saint Asonia launched their self-titled debut in 2015.

Jul 09: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 12: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 17: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 19: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 20: Indianapolis Klipsch Amphitheatre, IN

Jul 22: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 23: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 24: Darien Center Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Detroit DTE Energy Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 29: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 30: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Aug 04: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 13: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 15: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA