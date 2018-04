Disturbed have released a video for their track The Light.

The song features on David Draiman and co’s comeback album, Immortalized, released in August. It’s their first studio material since 2010’s Asylum.

The band will head out on a US tour in 2016 and have also been confirmed for next year’s Download at Donington Park on the weekend on June 10-12.

Draiman recently revealed the band struggled to get noticed in their early days, saying they were “blacklisted” for not being cool enough.